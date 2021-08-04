State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,790,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

