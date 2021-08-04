State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 27 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Chemed were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Chemed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $474.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.24. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,256. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

