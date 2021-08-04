State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 625 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 166,621 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

