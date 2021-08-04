State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

