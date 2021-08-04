Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.06. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $256.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

