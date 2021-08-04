Stephens Downgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Equal Weight

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $132.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.57. Balchem has a 1 year low of $92.60 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Balchem by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 95,368 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Balchem by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Balchem by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Balchem by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 139,375 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Balchem by 649.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

