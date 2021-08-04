Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 19.37%.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $640.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

