Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 3.56%.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $640.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

