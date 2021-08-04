Stifel Nicolaus Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $48.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BJRI. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $900.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after acquiring an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $39,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

