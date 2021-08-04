Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,064 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 845,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,597,180. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $252.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

