Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,980,000 after buying an additional 28,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

