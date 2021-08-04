Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,358 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,868% compared to the average volume of 69 call options.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 112,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 49.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,645. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

