Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,179% compared to the average volume of 34 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 2,942,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,733. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on REDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

