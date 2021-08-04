Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MDU Resources Group Call Options (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,059 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,728% compared to the average daily volume of 285 call options.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of MDU opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

