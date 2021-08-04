Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 4,192 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19,673,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 590,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,784,000 after purchasing an additional 249,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

