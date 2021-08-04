Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.