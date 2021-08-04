Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $194.15 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.34 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.04. The stock has a market cap of $169.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

