Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 9,134 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Energy Transfer by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 93,086 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

