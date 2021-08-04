Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 32,893 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $139,759,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 411,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after buying an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,301,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,934,000 after buying an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 285.6% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 125,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

