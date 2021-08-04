Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 434 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

