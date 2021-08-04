Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Announces Earnings Results

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Subaru had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Subaru updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.660-$1.660 EPS.

Subaru stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 31,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,338. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

