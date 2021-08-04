Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.250-$6.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.060 EPS.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.71.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $195.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.32. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $199.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.