Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 30,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,441,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Specifically, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

