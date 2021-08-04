Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $34.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sunoco by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.