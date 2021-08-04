SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.
SPWR stock traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,321,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,520. SunPower has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
