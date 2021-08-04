SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.

SPWR stock traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,321,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,520. SunPower has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.