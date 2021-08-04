Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Trading Up 0.5%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 99,546 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 20,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile (NYSE:STRE)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

