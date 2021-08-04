Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$0.85 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.87.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

