Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$0.85 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.87.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

