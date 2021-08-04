Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001872 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.24 or 0.00833929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00094336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043359 BTC.

SWRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,120,701 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,170 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

