Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSREY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,119. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

