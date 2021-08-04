Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Switch stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

