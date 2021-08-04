Synaptics (SYNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q4 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.47. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

