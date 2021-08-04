Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q4 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNA opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

