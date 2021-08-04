Synthetix (SNX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $90.42 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $9.69 or 0.00024485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $90.42 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00836694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043207 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

