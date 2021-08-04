Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Raised to GBX 750 at Canaccord Genuity

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYNT. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Synthomer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 568.88 ($7.43).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 542.50 ($7.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 285.20 ($3.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 523.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 775.00.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

