T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,076,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in T-Mobile US by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 338,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73,888 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 41,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,047 shares of company stock worth $18,120,406. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.66. 109,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,170. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

