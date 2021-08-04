T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

