T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $159.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTOO. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

