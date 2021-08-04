Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.45 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

