Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,419. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

