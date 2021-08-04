Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $48,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.