Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 61,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

