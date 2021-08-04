Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.72. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 587,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,571,956 over the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

