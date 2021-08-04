Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Investec lowered Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.7249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

