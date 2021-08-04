Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 533 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $149.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

