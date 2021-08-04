Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,789 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,234,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73.

