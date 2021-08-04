Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. 551,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,729,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

