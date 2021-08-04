Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 31,170 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. 13,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,674. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36.

