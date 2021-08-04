Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 631,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,614. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

