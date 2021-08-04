Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.06. 70,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

