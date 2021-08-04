TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

CGBD stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 7,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,897. The firm has a market cap of $748.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48.

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

